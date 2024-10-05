Religious tolerance - source of pride for all Azerbaijanis - Elchin Amirbayov
Religious tolerance is a defining trait of Azerbaijan and a source of pride for all Azerbaijanis, regardless of their ethnic background or faith, said Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, in an interview with writer and historian Carlo Marino, News.Az reports.
“Azerbaijan is seen by both the East and the West as a natural platform for essential intercultural and interfaith dialogue. Baku has already become one of the leading global hubs for major events like summits, international forums, and conferences aimed at fostering dialogue between different cultures and religions,” Amirbayov said.
He added that this role also strengthens ties between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, offering a model for other nations.
“For decades, Azerbaijan has been actively supporting charitable initiatives that preserve global cultural and religious heritage, which plays a key role in our bilateral relations. This also highlights the deep trust and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and the Vatican,” Amirbayov added.
