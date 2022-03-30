Remains of several more Azerbaijanis found in Khojaly’s Farrukh village (PHOTO)

The remains of several more Azerbaijanis have been found in Farrukh village of the country’s Khojaly district, News.Az has learned.

The human remains were found during the excavations carried out in three sites around the village.

Earlier, Azerbaijani servicemen discovered human remains during earthworks at positions in the village of Farrukh.

The remains are believed to belong to Azerbaijani servicemen who died during the fighting for the Farrukh height, and to Azerbaijanis who tried to escape during the Khojaly genocide.

News.Az