+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials in Russia’s Bryansk region reported an attack on energy infrastructure using HIMARS and Neptune missiles, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported the incident on his Telegram channel.

The shelling caused power outages in seven municipal districts.

According to the governor, the Vyhonichy district was the hardest hit.

In addition, about an hour before the missile attack, a missile alert was declared in the Bryansk region, and reports emerged of a drone attack.

News.Az