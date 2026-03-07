Video shows U.S. HIMARS launching missiles at Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Video circulating online and reportedly filmed in Bahrain appears to show a U.S. M142 HIMARS rocket system launching tactical missiles toward Iran, according to open source footage shared on social media.

The footage suggests two missiles were fired from a single launcher, likely the next generation Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, which can be launched from HIMARS systems and is designed for long range precision strikes, News.Az reports.

The missile, developed by Lockheed Martin, has a range of more than 500 kilometres and is intended to replace the older ATACMS system.

U.S. forces have reportedly begun using the PrSM during the ongoing military campaign against Iran, marking its first confirmed combat use.

The exact location of the launch and the targets of the missiles have not been officially confirmed.

News.Az