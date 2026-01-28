Taiwan stages first military drills of 2026 with HIMARS

The exercise was held in Taichung on January 27 and showcased the newly acquired High Mobility Artillery Rocket System’s ability to provide fire support and conduct deep-strike operations, News.Az reports, citing Taipei Times.

Following the drills, Taiwan Army Command Headquarters said military personnel would continue training and remain on heightened alert before and throughout the Lunar New Year celebrations, which fall on February 17 this year.

Taiwan has purchased 29 HIMARS launchers from the United States and received the first 11 systems in 2024. The island’s 58th Artillery Command conducted the first live-fire exercise involving the systems in May 2025.

Taipei expects the remaining 18 HIMARS launchers to be delivered before the end of 2026. In addition, the government has announced plans to procure a further 82 HIMARS systems, along with 1,203 pods of precision-guided rockets and 420 tactical missiles, as part of broader efforts to strengthen its defensive capabilities.