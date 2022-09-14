Reports on Azerbaijan's alleged shelling of Russian military facility in Armenia are false: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information about the Azerbaijani army’s shelling of a military facility and vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, being spread by the Armenian side, is an absolute lie, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"By spreading such information, the Armenian side aims to give an international implication to the situation related to the large-scale provocation committed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, and to turn the Collective Security Treaty Organization into a tool for its dirty deeds," the ministry said.

“We declare once again that the Azerbaijani army is taking retaliatory measures only against legitimate military targets of the Armenian armed forces in order to prevent large-scale provocations," added the ministry.

News.Az