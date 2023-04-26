Yandex metrika counter

Representatives of Azerbaijan Air Force to join "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" exercises

  • Politics
  • Share
Representatives of Azerbaijan Air Force to join Anatolian Eagle - 2023 exercises

The flight and technical staff, as well as aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force have left for Turkish Konya to participate in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Exercises, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az. 

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Air Force and Su-25 attack aircrafts to be involved in the exercises starting on May 2.

The international exercises to be held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and England, will continue until May 23.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      