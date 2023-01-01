News.az
Konya
Tag:
Konya
5.2 magnitude earthquake rocks central Türkiye
15 May 2025-17:10
"Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" international drill kicks off
13 May 2025-21:28
Drill review of personnel to participate in Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise held
08 May 2025-20:23
Three-story building collapses in Türkiye, rescue efforts underway
25 Jan 2025-10:43
Azerbaijani servicemen join international drill in Türkiye -
VIDEO
13 May 2024-11:57
"Anatolian Phoenix - 2023" international exercises are underway (VIDEO)
09 Jun 2023-14:19
MoD: Distinguished Visitors Day of "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" exercises was held (PHOTO) (VIDEO)
11 May 2023-22:47
Azerbaijan’s defense minister embarks on visit to Türkiye
11 May 2023-01:45
Azerbaijani military pilots fulfill tasks during "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" int’l exercises
(VIDEO)
09 May 2023-00:58
Azerbaijani MoD: Anatolian Eagle - 2023 International Flight-Tactical Exercises continue (PHOTO)
06 May 2023-17:45
