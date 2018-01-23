Representatives of Azerbaijani and German Foreign Ministries hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political consultations between Azerbaijan and Germany were held at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The consultations involved Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov and the Federal Republic of Germany were represented by Andreas Peşke, the Foreign Ministry's Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia adviser.

Welcoming the guests, Khalafov said that the continuation of political consultations within the Foreign Ministries is a tradition and that this tradition is a useful platform for the development and diversification of relations between our countries.

A. Peske noted that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany are at a very high level and that high level mutual visits, the visit of the Trade and Investment Group, as well as the opening of the Göte Center in Baku are a positive indicator of the development of cooperation at different levels.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of bilateral economic and cultural relations, Khalafov said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with the German regions and hopes that the progress will be achieved with the support of the Federal Government. The sides also discussed the development of the non-oil sector, implementation of joint investment projects in transport and logistics, as well as cooperation in the field of tourism.

Referring to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khalafov noted that the German government's decision not to grant visas to the separatist regime was highly appreciated by Azerbaijan as a support for the settlement process and Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

A. Peske noted that Germany's position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is unambiguous and supports the settlement of the conflict on the principles of the Helsinki Final Act. He added that Germany has been making efforts to achieve progress in resolving the conflict during its presidency in the OSCE.

A. Peske said that 2018 is remarkable for the 200th anniversary of the German settlements in Azerbaijan and that it is planned to hold various cultural events in this context.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest, including the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, readmission, and migration issues.

News.Az

