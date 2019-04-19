Representatives of Azerbaijani Army participate in NATO Multinational Joint Medical Exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Army took part in the "Vigorous Warrior - 2019" Multinational Joint Medical Exercises, held with the organization of the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine and the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, AzerTag reports citing Ministry of Defense.

The main objective of the exercises, held at the Cincu Training Center with the participation of more than 2500 representatives from 39 countries, was to improve the medical support system, evaluation of management, and work out the rules for establishing the mutual relationship between the military, civilian, international and non-governmental organizations.

During the exercises, methods of medical support, preparation for the consequences of use of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) and explosive devices, the use of modern technological support assets and other issues were learned.

News.Az

News.Az