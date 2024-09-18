Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including heads of international organizations and military attachés, have begun a visit to the country’s liberated Kalbajar district.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports.During the trip, the members of the delegation will visit Sugovushan and Sarsang reservoirs, “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant, newly built residential buildings in Kalbajar, secondary school and “Istisu” mineral water plant, as well as other areas.

News.Az