Representatives of Garabagh’s Armenian residents en route to Yevlakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region are heading for a meeting in Yevlakh.

Earlier, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said that a meeting will be held with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan on September 21 in Yevlakh.

“As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, will be held on 21 September 2023 in Yevlakh,” the Presidential Administration said in a statement.

News.Az