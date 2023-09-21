Representatives of Garabagh’s Armenian residents leave Yevlakh city (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representatives of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region have left the city of Yevlakh, News.Az reports.

At the invitation of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan was held in the city of Yevlakh on Thursday.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan were represented by Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed as the person responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except Shusha district), and Ilkin Sultanov, an employee of the Special Representative office.

Armenian residents of Garabagh were represented by Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan. A representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent attended the meeting as a participant.

