Reps from colonial territories hold protest at COP29 against violations of indigenous peoples' rights

Representatives of colonial territories held a protest in the COP29 Blue Zone against the widespread violation of indigenous peoples' rights.

During the rally, the participants called for the elimination of exploitation policies of colonial powers and its severe consequences, particularly the damage caused to the environment and the health of indigenous peoples, News.Az reports.Representatives of the indigenous peoples condemned the flagrant human rights violation the colonial powers in overseas territories by devastating effects of nuclear tests conducted in these colonies.The protest aims to convey the voices of overseas territories’ residents to the international community. The protestors also called for solutions to the problems arising from the harmful activities of colonial powers in these territories.The slogans included "Stop violation of human rights in overseas", "Compensation for environmental damages in overseas", "Indigenous voices to be heard!" and "Effects of nuclear tests overseas territories are killing people".The rally participants emphasized the importance of serious examination of the impacts of colonialism, calling for urgent action from the international community in this regard. They called for broader international solidarity against colonialism, as well as stronger political and legal steps to ensure the rights of indigenous peoples.

News.Az