Reps of Turkish Air Force arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" exercises

A group of the flight and technical staff of the Turkish Air Force who will take part in the "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises arrived in Azerbaijan, the latter's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The work on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are underway to get prepared for the exercises.

It should be noted that the joint flight-tactical exercises will begin on September 5.

News.Az