Research on cultivation of drought-resistant plants to be expanded in Azerbaijan - minister

Research on the cultivation of drought-resistant plants will be expanded, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov told journalists, News.az reports.

The minister noted that in this regard, work will be carried out in research institutes.

"A Commission on Efficient Use of Water Resources has been established jointly with Azerbaijan Water Reserves Agency. Appropriate measures will be taken in this direction," Mammadov said.

News.Az