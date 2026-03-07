Residents of Dubai move outside after missile alerts - EXSLUSIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents of Dubai have been leaving their apartments and gathering outside residential buildings after missile alerts were reported in the city, amid reports of Iranian missiles heading toward the United Arab Emirates.

According to eyewitnesses, warning sirens and alert systems were activated in several areas of Dubai, News.Az reports.

Following the alarms, many residents left their apartments and moved outside, gathering in the courtyards of residential complexes and open spaces near their buildings.

People living in high-rise towers and residential skyscrapers — which are widespread across Dubai — said that building security and management advised residents to temporarily leave their apartments and stay in safer open areas near the buildings.

News.Az