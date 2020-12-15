Return of Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Shahbazov to Azerbaijan – personal merit of President Aliyev: military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The return to the homeland of Azerbaijanis Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Shahbazov, who had been illegally taken hostage by Armenia, is the personal merit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

A plane carrying Azerbaijani captives, including hostages Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, landed in Baku on Monday.

The expert stressed that the return to the homeland of Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who had been held hostage by Armenia for about 7 years, is of particular importance.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time. The issue of their release was repeatedly raised, but the Armenian side was not going to handover them. President Ilham Aliyev has constantly and personally dealt with this issue. In conclusion, President Aliyev’s purposeful policy forced the Armenians to fulfill this clause of the trilateral statement. And now every citizen of Azerbaijan feels protected thanks to the actions being taken by the president,” Ramaldanov added.

He said the defeat of the Armenian army on the battlefield by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces left no chance for Yerevan, except to fulfill all the conditions.

“They did not intend to return our lands. However, we showed the Armenians that “if you don’t want, we will force, if you cannot, we will teach”,” the military expert noted.

News.Az