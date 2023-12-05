Return to their ancestral lands is fundamental right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia - MP

Return to their ancestral lands is fundamental right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Return to their ancestral lands is the fundamental right of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia, Kamal Jafarov, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community’s Youth Union and MP, said on Tuesday.

Jafarov made the remarks during a meeting with Ledion Krisafi, Executive Director of the Tirana Center for Journalism Excellence (TCJE), the Community’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the international conference on “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”, which was organized by the Community in Baku today.

MP Jafarov emphasized that the expulsion of nearly 300,000 Western Azerbaijanis from the territory of present-day Armenia and the violation of their right to return homes constitute a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law.

Ledion Krisafi, in turn, urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to the injustice facing Western Azerbaijanis. He also underscored the importance of intensifying discussions on this topic.

News.Az

News.Az