Reunion among territories suffering from French, Dutch colonialism: BIG director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reunion is one of the territories suffering from French and Dutch colonialism, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

He made the remarks at the conference "The Independence of Reunion: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and The Island’s Path to Sovereignty" held in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. “France has 13 colonies worldwide. Two of these colonies are uninhabited, however, we maintain cooperation with other territories. Reunion is one of the territories suffering from French and Dutch colonialism, where violent crimes against humanity have been committed,” he said.Abbasov stressed that colonialism lcontinues to exist today in Reunion.

News.Az