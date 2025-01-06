Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with additional ammunition rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft systems

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has awarded Rheinmetall a contract to deliver an additional 180,000 rounds of 35mm ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

The new order comprises 180,000 rounds of HEI-T ammunition (High Explosive Incendiary with Tracer) and was booked in December of 2024, the company said in a statement News.Az reports.The order value is in the high double-digit million euro range and is being funded by Germany. Already in February of 2023, Rheinmetall received an order to supply 300,000 rounds of Gepard ammunition to Ukraine.The ordered ammunition can be used to effectively re-fight various airborne targets, such as drones. It will be produced at Rheinmetall's site in Unterlüß. Due to the increased demand for 35mm ammunition, the production line at the site was rebuilt at great expense in a very short time in the spring of 2023.Until today, the Federal Republic of Germany has handed over a total of 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, which had been decommissioned by the Bundeswehr. There, they have proven their value in air defense for more than two years.Rheinmetall has also supplied the attacked country with various state-of-the-art air defense systems such as Skynex, using the programmable AHEAD airburst ammunition. Internationally seen, the company is one of the leading manufacturers of complex air defence weapon systems. Rheinmetall is the world's leading maker of cannon-based air defence systems, and the sole supplier of a full range of fire control systems, protected and integrated guided missile launchers. The portfolio is completed by air surveillance systems and radar technology with search and detection radars.

News.Az