Riots erupt in Mexico amid reports of the death of a drug cartel leader

Massive highway closures and the burning of cars and businesses have been reported in several regions of Mexico following the assassination of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) drug cartel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to reports, the operation took place in the municipality of Talpa de Allende (Jalisco state). In response to security forces' actions, cartel members began blocking highways in six regions of the country, including the states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, and Aguascalientes.

Cervantes was considered the most powerful drug lord in the country after the arrest of Joaquín Guzmán, nicknamed El Chapo (Little One). The CJNG controls a significant portion of the drug trade and operates in many Mexican states.

News.Az