Infantino says Mexico ready for 2026 World Cup despite unrest

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he is “very reassured” about Mexico’s ability to safely host the 2026 World Cup, despite recent violent clashes following the killing of a major cartel leader.

Mexico is one of three host nations for the tournament, along with the United States and Canada. The violence erupted after security forces killed Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), sparking clashes across 20 of Mexico’s 32 states. At least 74 people died, including cartel members, with only one civilian casualty, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Infantino, speaking in Barranquilla, Colombia, said: “Very reassured, everything’s good. It’s going to be spectacular.” Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation expressed caution, stating it is closely monitoring the situation before a friendly in Mexico City scheduled for March 29.

Mexico’s national team coach, Javier Aguirre, remained optimistic, saying: “All is going ahead as planned.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also assured fans there is “no risk” to visitors, adding that the situation is stabilizing.

Guadalajara, which will host four group-stage matches, including the playoff tournament for the last two World Cup spots, experienced the heaviest unrest, while Mexico City and Monterrey remained unaffected. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus ruled out dropping Guadalajara as a host city, confirming “absolutely no risk” to the tournament lineup.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11, with Mexico co-hosting matches through July 19.

