Ripple to drop cross appeal against US SEC in crypto lawsuit

The move could bring the dispute closer to resolution after years of back-and-forth between the company and the regulator over the token's status as a security.

The SEC had sued Ripple for allegedly violating securities laws through the sale of its XRP tokens. In 2023, a judge ruled that XRP sales on public exchanges were legal, but the $728 million of sales to institutional investors broke the rules.

Both sides appealed, but later agreed to settle if the judge set aside her injunction and approved lowering the $125 million fine she had imposed on Ripple. However, the judge rejected their request on Thursday.

The SEC declined to comment.