Ripple’s evolution takes a decisive turn as CEO Brad Garlinghouse reveals XRP holdings that the previous $11 billion valuation is now outdated, News.az reports citing Banklesstimes .

This statement comes as XRP trades at $2.45 with an 18% increase from the past week.The token recently leapfrogged Tether to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reaching $141 billion. Growing institutional adoption and a potential shift in SEC leadership have come as symbols of hope for XRP investors amidst regulatory turbulence.Ripple’s valuation narrative has shifted dramatically as CEO Brad Garlinghouse addresses the market. The company’s previous $11 billion price tag, set during a $300 million share buyback in early 2024, no longer reflects its current position, according to the CEO. He claimed that Ripple’s substantial XRP holdings is now worth over $100 billion. He also draws an interesting parallel with MicroStrategy, noting that while MicroStrategy trades at three times its net asset value, Ripple trades at a discount in private markets despite its substantial crypto holdings.However, the XRP price trajectory could come down to two major catalysts as we go further into 2025. The first is the anticipated SEC leadership change, as pro-crypto Paul Atkins is set to take the helm on January 20. This transition could mean that the ongoing SEC appeal is settled or dismissed by April, or May at the latest. Legal experts suggest this change in leadership could finally liberate XRP from its regulatory chains, opening up more opportunities for institutional investments.On the other hand, Ripple could find more joy in Japan’s financial sector where banks are preparing for widespread XRP Ledger adoption. This integration with the Interledger Protocol could significantly impact XRP’s market position, potentially boosting its market cap by $64 billion even with just a 1% adoption rate in Japan’s $6.372 trillion banking sector. The development aligns with Ripple’s core mission of revolutionizing cross-border payments.These developments, along with the potential for XRP-based ETFs, suggest a promising outlook for XRP’s value this year. Multiple firms, including WisdomTree and Bitwise, have already filed applications for XRP-focused exchange-traded funds, indicating a strong institutional appetite for regulated XRP investment vehicles.A quick look at the XRP price chart reveals an intriguing battle between bulls and bears at the $2.44 level, where an ascending trendline meets horizontal resistance. The price action since December 29, 2024, has carved out a distinct ascending triangle pattern on the 30-minute timeframe, with buyers consistently stepping in at higher lows while sellers defend the $2.50 zone.The RSI oscillator hovers at 57.56, maintaining a healthy bullish bias without venturing into overbought territory. Supporting this view, the MACD indicator displays a subtle yet positive momentum, with its histogram showing green bars above the zero line.Volume analysis adds another layer of confidence to the setup, as recent tests of the $2.50 resistance have been accompanied by notable upticks in trading activity. The current structure points to a potential breakout target of $2.80, derived from the triangle’s height.Critical support levels have established themselves at $2.35 and $2.20, acting as safety nets for the ongoing uptrend. A violation of these levels would warrant caution. However, the convergence of multiple technical factors at current levels suggests mounting pressure for an upward resolution of this pattern.

