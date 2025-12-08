Rise of “middle powers” rewriting global diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rise of middle powers is quietly reshaping global diplomacy. While major world powers such as the United States, China and Russia continue to dominate headlines, an increasingly influential group of states is rewriting the rules of modern geopolitics, News.Az reports.

These middle powers are not new, but their assertiveness, resilience and diplomatic creativity have transformed them into indispensable actors in regional and even global processes. Their rise comes at a moment when the international system is drifting toward fragmentation, uncertainty and multipolar competition. In this environment, middle powers have discovered a new opportunity: to act as stabilizers, mediators, and bridge-builders in a world struggling to find common ground.

Experts define middle powers as states with moderate military and economic capabilities but with an outsized ability to influence international politics through strategic location, diplomatic activism or control over key resources and transit routes. The group is diverse and includes countries such as Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. They do not seek global dominance, but they increasingly shape global outcomes by mediating conflicts, managing strategic corridors and offering alternatives to traditional Western and Eastern power structures.

One of the key reasons behind their rise is the erosion of the old global order. After decades of relatively predictable relations, the balance of power is shifting. Major powers are absorbed by domestic challenges, overstretched abroad or locked in competition with each other. As a result, many regions face what analysts call a “vacuum of leadership.” Middle powers have stepped into this vacuum. With agile diplomacy and pragmatic foreign policy frameworks, they have become essential players in negotiations on trade, energy, security and regional integration.

Türkiye offers one of the clearest examples. Its geopolitical location between Europe, the Middle East, the Black Sea and the Caucasus has given it the ability to influence multiple regions at once. Ankara has positioned itself as a mediator in conflicts from Syria to Ukraine, while simultaneously pursuing independent defense policies and expanding its economic footprint in Africa and Central Asia. Its strategy reflects a broader shift among middle powers toward foreign policies that are not fully aligned with any global bloc. Instead, they pursue multi-vector diplomacy, engaging with all major powers while protecting their own interests.

The Gulf states represent another rising group of middle powers. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have undergone significant political and economic transformation in the last decade. Their influence now extends far beyond the oil market. Both countries have become major investors in technology, logistics, renewable energy and global infrastructure. More importantly, their diplomatic roles have expanded. Saudi Arabia’s mediation in the Sudan conflict, the UAE’s growing role in climate diplomacy and Qatar’s well-known position as a negotiator in hostage and conflict situations demonstrate that Gulf states have become indispensable diplomatic actors.

In Asia, South Korea and Indonesia illustrate how middle powers use economic credibility and regional diplomacy to shape international decision-making. South Korea leverages its technological leadership and global cultural influence to strengthen partnerships in Europe, the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and a dynamic economy, plays a critical role in ASEAN and often serves as a balancing force in regional disputes. These examples reveal that economic diversification, foreign investment and regional leadership are at the core of middle-power diplomacy.

Central Asia and the South Caucasus offer another significant area where middle powers are emerging. Kazakhstan has built a reputation as a neutral mediator, hosting important international discussions and positioning itself as a bridge between East and West. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has become a pivotal actor in Eurasian energy and transport networks. Its role is central in connecting the Caspian region with Europe through energy pipelines and the Middle Corridor trade route. Azerbaijan’s expanding ties with Central Asian states and its active participation in regional formats such as the Organization of Turkic States illustrate how a strategically located country can influence continental connectivity and political cooperation.

Middle powers derive their growing influence from several structural advantages. First, they possess flexibility. Unlike traditional great powers, they are not burdened by global ideological ambitions or expansive military commitments. This allows them to negotiate pragmatically, shift alliances when necessary and respond quickly to emerging crises. Second, they increasingly control strategic resources such as energy, critical minerals or technological supply chains. Their economic partnerships are attractive to other states seeking diversified trade options in an uncertain global environment. Third, many middle powers have become essential transit hubs for global commerce. The world economy relies on stable and efficient transport corridors, and countries located along key routes naturally gain political significance.

Another factor boosting the prominence of middle powers is their ability to act as mediators. In a polarized international climate, the diplomatic space between major blocs has widened. Middle powers often occupy this space. They speak to all sides, maintain constructive neutrality and offer platforms for dialogue. Their mediating role is not only diplomatic but also symbolic: it signals that global order is no longer determined exclusively by superpower rivalry. Instead, regional actors have become important architects of stability.

However, the rise of middle powers also creates new challenges. While their ambitions bring opportunities for cooperation, competition among them may intensify in certain regions. The Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific all feature overlapping interests of multiple middle powers. Balancing these interests will require sophisticated diplomacy and long-term strategic planning. Another challenge is the unpredictability of global power competition. As the rivalry between major powers deepens, middle states may face pressure to take sides, limiting their room for maneuver.

Despite these challenges, the overall trajectory suggests that middle powers will continue to gain influence. Their strategic location, diplomatic activism and economic diversification allow them to operate effectively in a multipolar world. Meanwhile, traditional international institutions are struggling to adapt. This creates an opening for middle powers to propose new cooperation formats, from regional summits to alternative security arrangements. The 3+3 platform in the South Caucasus, the GCC’s growing external diplomatic role, the Organization of Turkic States and ASEAN’s centrality in Indo-Pacific politics are all examples of middle-power-led initiatives shaping new political realities.

The rise of middle powers also reflects a broader transformation in the global mindset. Many countries no longer wait passively for decisions from major capitals. Instead, they invest in their own diplomatic capacity, diversify partnerships and develop regional strategies. This shift is especially visible in Eurasia, where transport corridors, energy links and technological cooperation increasingly define political alignment. Middle powers are not just reacting to global changes; they are actively designing their own futures.

For the international community, their rise presents both an opportunity and a necessity. Cooperation with middle powers is essential for addressing issues that no country can solve alone, such as climate change, global health, food security and technological governance. Their involvement ensures that solutions reflect diverse perspectives rather than the preferences of only a few dominant states.

In the coming decade, the influence of middle powers is expected to deepen. Their role in peace negotiations, economic integration and global connectivity will expand as major powers remain occupied with strategic rivalry. The emerging world order will not be a simple competition between superpowers; instead, it will be a complex landscape where middle powers act as connectors, innovators and stabilizers. For observers of global politics, understanding the motivations, ambitions and capabilities of these states is no longer optional. It is essential for interpreting the future direction of international relations.

News.Az