Roadmap for Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group on digital transformation signed

A meeting was held at Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies with a delegation led by head of the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Ali Taha Koc.

During the meeting, issues of further cooperation in the implementation of the digital transformation concept of Azerbaijan, cyber security, protection of personal data and the government cloud were discussed.

In conclusion, a Roadmap for the Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group on digital transformation was signed between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

The main tasks of cooperation based on the Roadmap are the formation and implementation of policies in the field of digital transformation, as well as the development of human resources.

The sides reached an agreement on the establishment of a working group at a meeting held in Turkey in February 2021. During subsequent meetings, the main directions of cooperation were identified and an agreement was reached on the development of the Roadmap.

