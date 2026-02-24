Carradine was best known for his breakout turn as Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds, a role that made him a pop-culture staple of the 1980s. He also delivered acclaimed performances in The Long Riders and later connected with a new audience as the dad in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the Carradine family remembered him as “a beacon of light” whose warmth, humor and generosity touched everyone around him. They also spoke openly about his long battle with bipolar disorder, expressing hope that sharing his story helps reduce stigma around mental illness and encourages compassion and understanding.

Born on March 24, 1954, Carradine was the youngest son of actor John Carradine and the brother of actors David and Keith Carradine. He made his film debut in 1972’s The Cowboys alongside John Wayne and went on to appear in major projects including Hal Ashby’s Oscar-winning Coming Home and Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets.

Beyond acting, Carradine was passionate about music and motorsports. A devoted guitarist, he often performed with family and friends, and he pursued competitive racing for years, even driving at the Grand Prix level. Friends and relatives say he brought the same joy and intensity to these pursuits as he did to the screen.

Carradine is survived by his children, grandchildren, and extended family. They have asked for privacy as they grieve and remember a man they describe as all heart—kind, funny, and deeply devoted to those he loved.