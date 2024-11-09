Robert Habeck announces bid to challenge Olaf Scholz for German chancellorship

Robert Habeck, Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister, officially declared his intention to run for chancellor in the upcoming snap elections, challenging incumbent Olaf Scholz.

The announcement, made on Friday, comes as Habeck's Green Party faces significant hurdles, with its polling numbers plummeting to around 10%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Greens were neck-and-neck with Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) at the last election in 2021 – briefly leading polls. However, they have since slid to around 10% in recent polls, facing tough prospects as they prepare for snap elections in the near future."Of course, I know the polls, I know that [our] government has failed," Habeck said in a video released on YouTube on Friday, referring to the breakdown of Germany's government coalition this week.The Greens remained in a minority government with the SPD after the departure of the Free Democrats (FDP).In times when liberal democracies and "peace and freedom are under pressure," Habeck said he wanted to make a contribution, stating his intention to visit voters' kitchen tables to listen to their ideas.Habeck's decision had long been an open secret. In July, his only serious rival, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, declared she would not run for chancellor.

