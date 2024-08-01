Robert Kiyosaki recommends investing only in three key cryptocurrencies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned author and investor Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestseller on personal finance "Rich Dad Poor Dad," continues to spark debate with his forecasts on the future of global finance. While his predictions about the collapse of the U.S. stock market and the devaluation of the U.S. dollar remain unfulfilled, his optimistic outlook on commodities such as gold and silver has proven accurate, delivering impressive results this year.

Recently, Kiyosaki has strengthened his support for Bitcoin (BTC), which he calls "real money." However, this time he has added two more altcoins to his list of recommendations: Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).Ethereum (ETH): In May 2024, Kiyosaki stated that it was time to buy Ethereum. Despite this, the price of ETH has decreased following the launch of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on this cryptocurrency.Solana (SOL): In 2022, Kiyosaki predicted the rise in the value of Solana, and his forecast was accurate. In 2024, investments in SOL yielded investors an 80% profit. In October 2023, the SOL token was priced at $20, and by July 30, 2024, its price rose to $179.47, representing a 668.75% increase over the past 52 weeks.Bitcoin (BTC): For more than two years, Kiyosaki has been urging investment in Bitcoin. In July 2024, his recommendations were again validated as the price of BTC rose significantly, increasing by 58.32% this year.Thus, despite criticism, Kiyosaki's predictions about cryptocurrencies have proven relevant, allowing investors who followed his advice to achieve substantial profits.

News.Az