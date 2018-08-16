Robert Kocharyan signals return to politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan announced his return to politics.

Asked during the interview with Yerkir Media TV whether he is returning to politics, Kocharyan said: "Consider I am already back."

"Why did everyone get upset, why do they interfere? In this country, there can not be any other opinion?" Kocharyan said, news.am reports.

"They do not adequately assess what is happening outside of Armenia. What worries me is that the Prime Minister says: the whole world should adapt to Armenia, adapt to the new situation in our republic, " the ex-president said.

According to him, even the worst negotiations are better than a war.

"I have no billions. And the authorities know this well," Kocharyan noted.

News.Az

