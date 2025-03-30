Yandex metrika counter

Rocket carrying European orbital vehicle explodes seconds after liftoff in Norway VIDEO

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 21, 2025.

A test rocket for Europe's satellite launch program exploded about 40 seconds after liftoff from a Norwegian spaceport on Sunday.

The unmanned Spectrum rocket, an orbital rocket developed by German start-up Isar Aerospace, started smoking from its sides and then crashed back to Earth with a powerful explosion after launching from Norway's Andoya Spaceport in the Arctic. The company called the test flight a success, News.Az informs via CBS news.

"Our first test flight met all our expectations, achieving a great success," Daniel Metzler, Isar's chief executive and co-founder, said in a news release. "We had a clean liftoff, 30 seconds of flight and even got to validate our Flight Termination System."

Orbital rockets are designed to place loads such as satellites into or beyond Earth's orbit.

Spectrum's blast-off was the first of an orbital launch vehicle from the European continent, excluding Russia, and Europe's first financed almost exclusively by the private sector.


