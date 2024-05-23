Role of patriotic education in liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Raising youth in the spirit of patriotism, loyalty to the ideas of humanism, respect for the culture, traditions and customs of their country and their people have always been the main, defining directions of the versatile and comprehensive domestic policy of President Ilham Aliyev.Even under the rule of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, textbooks on the history, literature, and culture of Azerbaijan were filled with examples of patriotism and selfless service to the people and the Motherland.Under the rule and leadership of Heydar Aliyev's son Ilham Aliyev, the idea of serving the Azerbaijani people, upholding the just cause of the Motherland, and the need to tirelessly fight for the liberation of the enemy-occupied territories developed in a new, qualitatively different way.In textbooks, institutions of education, and education centres, children were constantly and purposefully instilled with the fair idea of the need to serve the highest ideals of their people and achieve them.The most important task, naturally, was the duty of serving the Motherland, which in the late 1980s - early 1990s was subjected to treacherous aggression and a vile stab in the back from Armenia.The enemy was always named openly.Already from a young age, children, and then in more exalted colours, the youth were faced with the sacred task of liberating the occupied territories and returning refugees and internally displaced persons to their native lands.School textbooks and media openly stated that the war was not over yet. Yes, Azerbaijan has lost 20 percent of its territories and has one million internally displaced persons. However, we will never come to terms with this.During his numerous speeches on the topic of occupied lands, Head of State Ilham Aliyev himself officially and publicly declared that Azerbaijan will never come to terms with the occupation of its lands.This idea already appealed to young people - people of a more mature age group. Traditionally, being maximalists, as a rule, it is the youth who demand and strive to cut the Gordian knot with a sword.The propaganda of a just cause and patriotism openly preached to this category of the population: do not rush, everything has its time, you will get the opportunity to prove yourself.At the same time, everything possible was done to solve the problem of the occupied territories peacefully. But the enemy resisted this possibility and did not leave any loophole for a peaceful, bloodless outcome.And then 30-year-old men, whose childhood coincided with the first years of Ilham Aliyev’s presidency, stepped into the picture.The key to how they fought, what miracles of courage, patriotism and dedication they demonstrated during the War of Liberation was precisely in the spirit of patriotism that was instilled in them in the early 2000s.The way society, especially the relatively young and even the youngest part of it responded to the call to defend the Motherland and join the liberation campaign is a vivid example of the educational programme that was instilled in them in the 2000s.All this showed the correctness and wisdom of the initially chosen path, the path of education, instilling in children and youth the sublime feelings of love for the Motherland and for the Azerbaijani people.All this bore fruit in the challenging days of 2020, when the Motherland was in danger, when hundreds of thousands began to come to the military registration and enlistment offices to answer the call to defend the Motherland and liberate the lands, when young people and 35-40-year-old men began to be told: go home, we will call you only if necessary; there are very, very many people who want to go to the front. When, according to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, there was not a single deserter in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. All this is thanks to you, Mr President. All this is the result of proper work with children of the 1990s, who will become heroes of 2020...

News.Az