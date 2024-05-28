Romania backs Azerbaijan-EU dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania on Tuesday expressed support for the continuous development of Azerbaijan’s dialogue with Romania.

Congratulations to on its #NationalDay! Dynamic bilateral strategic partnership, based on solid political dialogue & intense cooperation in energy & connectivity. RO supports the continuous development of AZ dialogue with EU. @AzerbaijanMFA pic.twitter.com/GxF4ZE5VkS — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania (@MAERomania) May 28, 2024

Romania’s Foreign Ministry took to X to congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Independence Day, News.Az reports.“Congratulations to Azerbaijan on its National Day! Dynamic bilateral strategic partnership, based on solid political dialogue & intense cooperation in energy & connectivity. Romania supports the continuous development of Azerbaijan dialogue with EU,” the Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az