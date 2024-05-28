Yandex metrika counter

Romania backs Azerbaijan-EU dialogue

Romania on Tuesday expressed support for the continuous development of Azerbaijan’s dialogue with Romania.

Romania's Foreign Ministry took to X to congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Congratulations to Azerbaijan on its National Day! Dynamic bilateral strategic partnership, based on solid political dialogue & intense cooperation in energy & connectivity. Romania supports the continuous development of Azerbaijan dialogue with EU,” the Foreign Ministry said.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

