Romanian airline cancels Bucharest-Baku flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Romanian national airline, TAROM, canceled the Bucharest-Baku flight, Trend reports referring to the Romanian media on Feb. 11.

The flight launch was scheduled for April 3. The information about the flight and the possibility of booking tickets also disappeared from the TAROM website.

The reason for the cancellation of the flight is connected with the company’s high expenses.

For the first time, the airline announced the launch of the Baku-Bucharest flight in October 2018 and that the cost of tickets in both directions will start from 341 euros.

TAROM or Romanian Air Transport is the national airline, the biggest and oldest airline in Romania. The main airport of the airline is the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, 16 kilometers north of Bucharest.

News.Az

News.Az