Romanian media highlights Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Romania’s media outlets, including “AGERPRES” national news agency, as well as “GSP”, “G4media”, “Pitstop” news portals have published articles highlighting the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 that took place in Baku on September 13-15, News.Az reports citing Azertag .

The articles mentioned that the first F1 race in Azerbaijan took place in 2016 under the banner of the European Grand Prix, adding that the drivers competed for two hours on the iconic Baku City Circuit, consisting of 51 laps. Oscar Piastri claimed victory at the end of a captivating Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished as runner-up and Mersedes' George Russell took the third place.The articles emphasized that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the pace during the Formula 1 second practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 13, noting that he also secured the pole position for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix during the qualifying session.The articles also underlined that Azerbaijan hosted the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the eighth time, adding that the Baku City Circuit will remain on the calendar until 2026.

