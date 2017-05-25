Romania’s Pitesti University wants to have more students from Azerbaijan

Romania’s Pitesti University wants to have more students from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romanian University of Pitesti intends to increase the number of students from Azerbaijan, vice rector of the university, Professor Emanuel Soare told Trend at the Romania-Azerbaijan Interuniversity Forum in Baku May 25.

“The university is located in southern Romania, not far from Bucharest,” he said.

“Bachelors and masters are studying at the university,” he said, adding that there are also several doctoral programs.

“It is financially affordable to get higher education at our university,” he said. “The main thing is that there is quality education. We hope to have more students from Azerbaijan.”

The Romania-Azerbaijan Interuniversity Forum was held in Baku May 24-25. Officials of the Romanian Ministry of Education, rectors and vice rectors of a number of universities arrived in Azerbaijan for the forum.

News.Az

News.Az