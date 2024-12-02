Romania’s ruling Social Democrats lead in parliamentary elections as counting continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) was in the lead in the country’s parliamentary elections late Sunday, with nearly 70% of the vote counted.

The pro-Western PSD, which has garnered some 24% of the vote, is followed by the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) with around 18% and the National Liberal Party (PNL) with 14.3% in the Senate elections, according to the country’s election body, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In elections for the Chamber of Deputies, the PSD is leading with 23.7%, followed by the AUR with 17.5% and the PNL with 13.8%.Candidates from 31 parties and alliances and 19 organizations of national minorities are competing for 330 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 136 in the Senate.The country has a proportional system in 43 electoral constituencies which corresponds to the 41 counties in Romania, the municipality of Bucharest and the constituency for the diaspora.Each constituency is designated to represent a geographical area, and the number of mandates allocated to each constituency is proportional to the number of residents.Parties must exceed the electoral threshold of 5% at the national level or at least 20% of votes in four constituencies to win seats in parliament.

