Ronaldinho posts video message in support of Azerbaijan

Ex-Brazilian professional footballer Ronaldinho Gaúcho filmed a video in support of Azerbaijan amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation.

“I would like to send a hug to all people from Azerbaijan, may everyone return in peace to their homes. It’s a country where I was very well received, and I wish to come back soon,” Ronaldinho said in his message.

News.Az