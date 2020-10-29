Yandex metrika counter

Ronaldinho posts video message in support of Azerbaijan

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Ronaldinho posts video message in support of Azerbaijan

Ex-Brazilian professional footballer Ronaldinho Gaúcho filmed a video in support of Azerbaijan amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation.

“I would like to send a hug to all people from Azerbaijan, may everyone return in peace to their homes. It’s a country where I was very well received, and I wish to come back soon,” Ronaldinho said in his message.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      