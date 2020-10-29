Ronaldinho posts video message in support of Azerbaijan
Ex-Brazilian professional footballer Ronaldinho Gaúcho filmed a video in support of Azerbaijan amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation.
“I would like to send a hug to all people from Azerbaijan, may everyone return in peace to their homes. It’s a country where I was very well received, and I wish to come back soon,” Ronaldinho said in his message.