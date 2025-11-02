Ronaldo intends to play as long as his health allows him to

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, wants to play football as long as his health allows, News.Az reports citing the Brazilian portal UOL.

Ronaldo scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the Saudi Arabian Premier League match against Al-Faiha yesterday, 14 minutes into stoppage time. The match ended 2-1.

"It was an incredible evening for me personally and for the entire team. The team won, and I scored two goals, which is always important. I always say: longevity is only achieved through passion. And I still have that passion. Whether I score or not, this is my life, and it always has been. 23-24 years of football is my life. And that's why I want to keep playing as long as my health allows," said the Portuguese.

Ronaldo, 40, is a five-time Champions League winner, a European champion, a two-time Nations League winner, and the all-time leading scorer for his national team, the European Championship, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup. He joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, having also played for Portugal's Sporting CP, England's Manchester United, Italy's Juventus, and Spain's Real Madrid.

