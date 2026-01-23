Ronaldo’s Al Nassr exit and retirement timeline revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Al Nassr and a potential retirement date are beginning to take shape as the Portuguese superstar approaches the final stage of his legendary career.

Ronaldo, who turns 41 on February 5, is widely expected to use the 2026 World Cup as his final major international objective. While he remains one of Al Nassr’s key figures, age has started to influence his role this season, with head coach Jorge Jesus leaving him out of several matches during the current Saudi Pro League campaign, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ronaldo is likely to leave Al Nassr in the summer of 2027, when his current contract expires. The deal was extended by two years in June 2025, and although a further one-year extension has not been completely ruled out, sources suggest 2027 is the most probable end point of his playing contract in Saudi Arabia.

The report adds that Ronaldo may choose to retire from professional football at that time. If he does, he would be 42 — placing him among the oldest players ever to compete at elite level. He is already part of a rare group of veteran footballers still active in top-flight leagues worldwide.

Despite a possible retirement from the pitch, Ronaldo’s story in Saudi Arabia is expected to continue. His move to Al Nassr was never only about football or salary; it was also tied to Saudi Arabia’s broader ambition to grow its football profile globally. Sources indicate Ronaldo could increase his current minority ownership stake in Al Nassr, transitioning into a more direct institutional role within the club.

In addition, Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and Ronaldo is reportedly expected to serve as one of the tournament’s global ambassadors — ensuring his influence on the country’s football development continues long after his playing career ends.

If these plans materialize, Ronaldo’s exit from Al Nassr will mark not just the closing chapter of a historic on-field career, but the beginning of a new era as a football executive and global ambassador in Saudi football’s long-term vision.

