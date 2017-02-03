Roscosmos head hopes Moscow, Washington to extend space cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the Russian state space corporation, Roscosmos Igor Komarov, expressed hope Friday that Russia and the United States would foster space cooperation.

"I hope … space cooperation, primarily in the area of the peaceful use of outer space, will be increased," Komarov told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

Komarov stressed Moscow and Washington work together to resolve common problems and conduct joint experiments in the light of December 1 accident, when Russian Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere after a faulty launch from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

Komarov reminded that Russia and all US administrations had always cooperated on the issues related to International Space Station (ISS).

News.Az

