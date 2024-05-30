Rosneft posts IFRS net profit totaling $4.4 bln in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Net profit attributed to shareholders under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 399 bln rubles ($4.4 bln) in the first quarter of 2024, the Russian oil major Rosneft reported.

The figure surged by more than 23% year on year and twofold against the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase of EBITDA was the main profit driver, Rosneft said.Revenues totaled 2.594 trillion rubles ($28.6 bln) and gained 1.7% quarterly and 42% annually. EBITDA soared by 42% to 857 bln rubles ($9.44 bln).

News.Az