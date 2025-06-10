Ruben Vardanyan’s trial hears testimony from victims and their legal heirs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who was charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism and other serious crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on June 10.

In an open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided by judges Zeynal Aghayev and Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he knows, namely Russian, as well as a lawyer of his own choice for his defense, News.Az reports.

Before the interrogation, Judge Zeynal Aghayev explained to the victims, who were participating in the trial for the first time, their rights and obligations stipulated by the legislation.

At the beginning of the hearing, the accused Ruben Vardanyan submitted his next motion to the court to provide a copy of the indictment to his family members and asked to consider the motions he had submitted in previous hearings.

Ruben Vardanyan's lawyer Avraam Berman also defended his position.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that since the motions currently submitted to the court have already been considered in previous hearings and relevant decisions have been made, they are not being discussed this time.

After that, the accused Ruben Vardanyan again applied to the court and submitted his next motion to verify the conformity of the Russian translation of the indictment in the criminal case against him with the Azerbaijani language by conducting an examination.

Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, said that the accused has repeatedly applied with the same motion. Therefore, the motion should not be a subject of discussion.

The court then went into deliberations to make a decision. Based on the decision made as a result of the deliberations, the motion was not granted.

Then, the victims testified in court.

Zavur Badalov, who was interrogated as the legal heir of a victim, stated that his son Javidan Badalov was killed as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar.

Gadim Khalilov's father Ilgar Khalilov and Elnur Samadov's father Sadagat Samadov also said that their children were killed as a result of fire opened by the enemy in the Kalbajar district.

Niyamaddin Sadigov, who was interrogated as the legal heir, stated that his son Jeyhun Sadigov, and another legal heir, Teyyub Azizaliyev, stated that his son Seymur Azizaliyev was killed as a result of enemy provocation.

A victim, Elbrus Eminov, who gave a statement, stated that they were injured as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, and Baloghlan Feyzullayev as a result of the explosion of an F1 hand grenade thrown at them.

Victim Tural Jabiyev stated that he received a gunshot wound as a result of being fired upon by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khojaly.

Victim Toghrul Osmanli stated that he received shrapnel wounds as a result of a grenade explosion thrown by the enemy in the direction of Khojaly.

Huseyn Hadiyev stated in his testimony that he was injured in the right chest as a result of a shell explosion fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Khojavend region.

The victim, Farzani Najafzada, stated during his testimony that he was injured as a result of a bullet fired from a sniper rifle by the enemy, hitting his left shoulder. After that, while the people who were with him were dressing his wound, the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups threw a grenade at the place where they were using a drone. In response to a question from the public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he stated that he received shrapnel wounds to his left hand and left facial area as a result of the grenade explosion.

Fikrat Mammadov stated that he and Nasimi Mammadov were injured as a result of a mortar shell explosion fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdam.

A victim, Elchin Guliyev, said that he, Ravan Rzazada, and Emin Jafarov were injured as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian military in the Kalbajar district, and Tural Jahangirov and Ruslan Lalayev were killed.

Shukur Zeynalov stated in his statement that he was shot as a result of the fire opened by the enemy in the direction of Aghdara. In response to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, the victim stated that there were casualties as a result of the fire.

A victim, Famil Mammadov, stated in his statement that he received shrapnel injuries as a result of the explosion of an artillery shell that fell near him while he was in Agdara.

Ruslan Abbasov stated that he was injured as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdam.

Jeyhun Shahnamazly stated in his statement that he was injured as a result of the explosion of an improvised shell by the enemy on a drone in Khankandi.

Shakir Fataliyev stated in his statement that he was injured as a result of an artillery shell explosion.

Victim Amir Yusifov stated in his statement that he was injured as a result of a mortar shell explosion in Kalbajar.

Victim Elgun Aslanli stated in his statement that he was subjected to enemy provocation in the Lachin direction. In response to a question from Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Aslanli stated that while trying to evade the fire, one of the shells fell 5 meters close to him and exploded, resulting in various bodily injuries.

Eljan Naghiyev stated that he was injured as a result of an F1 grenade explosion fired by the enemy in Khojaly.

Victim Elmir Gurbanov stated that he and other persons were injured as a result of a mortar shell explosion fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdam, and that several people were also killed during the incident.

In response to a question from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, the victim Nurlan Musayev stated that he and several others were injured as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy, and Omar Shirinov, who was with him at the time of the incident, was killed.

In response to a question from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, a victim, Samran Gurbanli, stated that he was injured in the direction of Aghdara. In response to a question from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he stated that Khayal Janbakhishov, who was with him at the time, died as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups near him, and he received various injuries.

The victims - Ruslan Shikhiyev in Lachin, Vusal Ibrahimov and Elgiz Ismayilzada in Agdara, Parviz Guliyev, Ahad Khalilzada, Murad Khalilov, Nasib Alakbarov stated that they were injured as a result of the fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar.

During the trial, the results of the forensic medical examination conducted on the victims were also announced.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 17.

News.Az