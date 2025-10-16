Rubicon Research shares jump 28% on debut, valuing firm at over ₹10,000 crore

Shares of Rubicon Research made a strong debut on Thursday, listing at a 28% premium over the issue price, after the company’s ₹1,377.5 crore IPO saw massive investor demand.

The stock opened at ₹620 per share on the NSE and ₹620.10 on the BSE, compared to the issue price of ₹485. The debut valued the pharmaceutical research company at around ₹10,216 crore, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Although the gains were slightly below grey market expectations of a 30% premium, analysts said the robust start reflected investor confidence in Rubicon’s long-term growth prospects.

The public issue, which ran from October 9 to 13, was subscribed 48 times overall, with non-institutional investors (NIIs) leading the rush — bidding for over 80 times their allocated portion.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹877.5 crore by promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR. The price band was set at ₹461–₹485 per share.

Rubicon plans to use ₹310 crore from the proceeds to repay borrowings, aiming to reduce debt and improve its financial position. The rest will go toward future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Founded as a pharmaceutical product development firm, Rubicon Research specialises in innovative drug delivery systems and complex generics. It serves regulated markets like the US and Europe, while also expanding in emerging regions.

Its product portfolio includes oral solids, ophthalmic solutions, topical formulations, and complex injectables. Strong global partnerships have helped Rubicon steadily scale operations in recent years.

Market analysts said the successful listing reinforces optimism around India’s pharma R&D and specialty formulations sector, even as valuations remain competitive.

