Rubio and Lavrov discuss US-Russia relations, agree to continue rebuilding ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 15, informing him about a new U.S. military operation in Yemen against Houthi rebels, News.Az reported via KiyvPost.

The phone call came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced on March 15 that he had ordered “decisive, powerful” attacks against the Houthis.

The move was in response to attacks on American warships and civilian ships in the Red Sea. Early on March 16, the US launched airstrikes on Houthi-linked targets in Yemen.

The two officials also discussed the next steps after recent meetings in Saudi Arabia. They agreed “to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia.” As of now, Moscow has not made any public comments about the conversation.