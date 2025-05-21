Rubio to visit Mexico to 'finalize' cooperation efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that he intends to visit Mexico in the coming weeks to "finalize" cooperative agreements between the two countries.

"They have been very responsive on our security concerns. They've increased their security cooperation with us in ways that have been very productive," Rubio said while testifying before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"At some point here over the next few weeks, I intend to travel potentially to Mexico along with a couple other cabinet members to, sort of, finalize some of these areas of cooperation," he added, noting that there is still work to be done on migration, but that "they've been cooperative."

Rubio also echoed his previous comments about drug cartels operating in Mexico, using the weapons imported from the US, and said that the Trump administration plans to help with stopping that flow.

