Rubio urges Iraq to distance itself from Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, urging Baghdad to limit Iranian influence as tensions rise between Washington and Tehran.

According to the U.S. State Department, Rubio commended Iraq’s government for facilitating the transfer of detainees linked to ISIL (ISIS) from Syria to Iraq. The first group of 150 detainees was recently moved from a detention facility in northeastern Syria to a secure site in Iraq, with plans to transfer thousands more as the U.S. reshapes its regional counter-terrorism strategy, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Rubio said Iraq has the potential to be a force for stability and prosperity in the Middle East but warned that a government heavily influenced by Iran would struggle to prioritize Iraq’s national interests or maintain strong cooperation with the United States.

The call comes as Iraq anticipates the formation of a new government and amid growing U.S.–Iran tensions. Washington has recently deployed additional military assets to the Middle East, while U.S. officials continue to express concern about Iran’s regional activities and its ties with armed groups operating in Iraq.

Iraqi authorities have not yet issued a public statement on the conversation.

News.Az