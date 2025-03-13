Rubio: US will revoke visas of individuals supporting terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the Trump administration is committed to revoking or denying visas to anyone in the United States who supports terrorist groups.

“Coming to the United States on a visa is a privilege, not a right,” Rubio wrote on social media. “The Trump administration is determined to deny or revoke your visa if you’re here to support terrorists,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He also emphasized that those engaging in such activities could face deportation, even if they hold permanent residency (green cards).

The remarks come as President Trump continues to impose stricter immigration policies, including an executive order suspending refugee admissions and resettlement programs.

According to a Reuters report, this move has left approximately 200,000 Afghans—who had worked alongside U.S. forces during the two-decade war—in limbo, fearing retaliation from the Taliban. Many had applied for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) or priority refugee programs P-1 and P-2 but now face uncertainty over their cases.

Although a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s executive order, the administration has yet to fully reinstate the refugee admissions process.

According to The Washington Post, the Justice Department has informed a Seattle federal court that complying with the judge’s ruling could take months, citing operational setbacks since the suspension of the refugee program in January.

The filing states that several nonprofit organizations that assist with refugee resettlement need time to rehire staff who were placed on unpaid leave. Additionally, the State Department has introduced new security screening measures, further complicating the process.

Furthermore, the administration is reportedly seeking to replace 10 aid groups whose contracts were recently terminated by the State Department. This transition alone could take at least three months, according to government lawyers.

As Trump’s immigration policies continue to reshape the U.S. approach to refugees and visa holders, advocacy groups warn that thousands of vulnerable individuals—including U.S. allies from Afghanistan—remain at risk.

News.Az