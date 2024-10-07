+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the general, this is evidenced by the words spoken by the official representative of the United States to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Nicole Champagne in July 2024. Then she "openly stated that the United States intends to raise the issue of holding the Russian Federation accountable during the conference of states parties [to the organization] in November."Before this, Kirillov spoke about the goals of the alleged provocation. According to him, Western intelligence agencies intend to deprive Russia of the right to vote as a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).On October 1, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported on plans by Western and Ukrainian intelligence agencies to stage the use of chemical weapons in Syria. They want to conduct the operation in the north of Idlib province. After this, the special services of unfriendly countries intend to launch a campaign to discredit Damascus and Moscow in the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. To implement the plan, the special services plan to use the White Helmets organization.

